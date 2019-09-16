Motorists are flocking to the petrol pumps amid fears the cost of filling up the tank might skyrocket this week.

Fuel companies haven't ruled out the possibility of price hikes after the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and economist Cameron Bagrie warned they could reach $3 a litre by the end of the week.

For many motorists, that meant getting in early before any increases kicked in.

Gull general manager Dave Bodger said the pumps were 30 to 50 per cent busier today compared to an average Monday.

"That's not a cause for concern, because Monday is one of the quieter days for selling petrol.

"It's definitely looking busier and I would expect once people work it all out, pumps will be busier through the balance of this week."

The majority of customers at Gull Kingsland that the Herald spoke to this afternoon said they wanted to get in quickly before prices increased.

"I probably had half a tank but thought I'd better take advantage while you can still get cheaper prices anyway," caterer Lee Bell said.

"Essentially, it's one tank of gas and it goes within a couple of weeks but a lot of other people are driving long hours to get to work and using lots."

Lee Bell fills up at the Gull Service Station on New North Rd, Kingsland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Rakino Island resident Laura Sunderland said driving was essential but didn't need to get in the car every day because she was retired.

Her car was near empty when she decided to fuel up, however, she was concerned any fuel increases would bolster the price of public transport.

"It's all those downstream things that are going to affect me more than the price of petrol."

Sandringham local Brendon Blue agreed and while he jumped the gun before prices increased, he raised concerns about the environment.

Although customers weren't queuing out onto the street, there was a constant flow of them, which reflected the busy day Gull was having nationwide.

Gull New Zealand had a busier Monday than normal. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Elsewhere, it was business as usual for BP, Z Energy and Caltex fuel stations.

Asked if fuel prices were imminent, BP said it was possible local fuel prices could be impacted later this week but they didn't want to speculate.

It was a similar story for Z Energy and Caltex, where a spokeswoman for both companies said there was "definitely" a possibility they would pass on any increased cost they incur.

"However, just what that the impact is and when it plays out remains to be seen."

Meanwhile, there should be a few days before petrol prices surge, economist Cameron Bagrie told Newstalk ZB.

He warned petrol prices could reach $3 a litre but it wouldn't all be bad news as the incentive for companies to find more oil would be higher, which could help prices drop again.​