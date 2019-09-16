The Government is investigating shifting the Devonport dry dock to Whangarei waters as part of its considerations on relocating the Ports of Auckland operations to Northland.

Associate Finance and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said the Government had allocated several million dollars to Northport for a commercial analysis on the costs of creating a drydock near Whangarei.

"We are keen to see if there is some scope for relocation of the dry dock."

The ship repair and maintenance dock at the Devonport Naval Base is owned by the Ministry of Defence.

Jones said the dry dock was a valuable

