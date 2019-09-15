Britain's new trade minister, Liz Truss, is making a surprise visit to Wellington today to hold talks with the Government about a post-Brexit trade deal.

"As the UK prepares to leave the EU on 31 October, we look forward to taking back control of our trade policy and negotiating new free trade agreements," said Truss, the International Trade Secretary.

"I am visiting some of our most like-minded trade partners this week to send a clear message: the UK is an open, welcoming business destination and we are ready to trade.

"There is massive political willingness from our trading partners to negotiate ambitious new trade agreements that will benefit people throughout the whole of the UK. We look forward to beginning negotiations shortly."

Truss said the UK Government was strongly committed to securing "ambitious and high quality free trade agreements with New Zealand, Australia, Japan and the US, as well as potentially joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)."

She will also visit Australia and Japan.

Truss will hold talks with Trade Minister David Park, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters who is back in Wellington after a long recuperation from a knee operation, and Opposition leader Simon Bridges.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to visit later today Luxembourg to meet EU Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, and the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in an effort to change the withdrawal agreement reached with former Prime Minister Theresa May.

New Zealand is part-way through negotiations with the EU for a free trade deal.