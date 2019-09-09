The Marketing Association has announced the appointment of John Miles as its new chief executive.

He takes over from Tony Mitchell, who was appointed chairman of the Shareholders Association in June after two-and-a-half-years at the helm.

Miles has extensive executive experience, having held senior roles across a number of industries in Australia and New Zealand.

He most recently worked in the international education sector, serving as the business development director at Laureate International Universities, based in Auckland.

Before that, he was the chief executive of SP Jain School of Global Management.

His educational background will serve him well as he sets out to provide professional development to the Marketing Association's membership base of 6600 businesses.

Marketing Association chair Jo Boerema-Barr called Miles "a strategic and innovative thinker" whose leadership skills would assist the Marketing Association in driving the industry forward.

Miles starts his role on 30 September.