The Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, said Friday that the central bank remained committed to keeping the United States economic expansion going, in remarks that signalled he and his colleagues are likely to cut interest rates for a second time at its coming meeting.

"The Fed has, through the course of the year, seen fit to lower the expected path of interest rates," Powell said, adding "that's one of the reasons why the outlook is still a favourable one, despite these crosswinds we've been facing."

"We're going to continue to act as appropriate to sustain this expansion," Powell said, speaking

