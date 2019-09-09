COMMENT:

Kiwi businesses crossing the ditch can never assume an easy ride.

These are lessons learnt by countless Kiwi firms such as The Warehouse and MetroGlass, and now eyes are on Evolve Education for its Aussie foray.

When Gold Coast-based entrepreneur and new managing director Chris Scott fronts investors at the childcare roll-up's annual meeting later this month, some good news about Australia will be expected.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Having raised $63.5 million in May at a steep discount, Evolve has $25m earmarked for 12 centres across the Tasman.

While lacklustre results from Evolve's 120 centres New Zealand may make investors wary of

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.