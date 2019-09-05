Auckland crane hire company Tower Cranes NZ has been placed in receivership.

Lara Bennett, a receiver at PwC told the Herald she had been appointed yesterday at the request of the company's director.

Bennett said she was focused on the welfare of the company's approximately 90 staff and securing equipment.

The company has cranes at more than 10 sites, but fewer than 20, Bennett said.

Tower Cranes NZ has offices in Auckland and Wellington.

Their services include tower, mobile and crawler crane hire and tower crane rigging, electrical repairs and servicing.

Bennett said she could not comment on the next step for the company as it was too early in the receivership.