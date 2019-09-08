Kids forget school - start earning instead.

That's the advice you suspect budding property magnate Jacob Cooke-Tait would give young kids if his mum wasn't ready to tell him off for it.

The 18-year-old has just jointly bought his first investment property in Masterton in the Wairarapa - a five-bedroom $400,000 home - after dropping out of high school at 16.

He saved much of his $50,000 share of the deposit by working 40 hours a week on the weekends and after school, while also training hard to win a national powerlifting title.

Advertisement

Yet as the money trickled in, so his interest in school dripped away. He enjoyed economics and accounting, but found himself twiddling his thumbs the rest of the time.

"I liked going to school for business studies, but other than that I was thinking: 'Far out, I'm just wasting my hours here'," he said.

"It just seems pointless – we get taught how to do algebra, but we don't get taught how to save a deposit for a house and how to actually get ahead in life.

"It is left up to you to figure out for yourself."

Jacob Cooke-Tait saved his house deposit while working at Masterton's Hell Pizza as a teenager. Photo / Supplied

Cooke-Tait instead sought to educate himself and found his own answer in the Rich Dad Poor Dad personal finance book rather than a school textbook.

He then called a property finding agency, which put him in touch with investors Trish Keogh and Blake Kael.

Spending two weeks in the school holidays working for them renovating a property, the trio built a friendship.

It meant when Cooke-Tait had saved enough cash after dropping out of school to work 70 hours a week at Hell Pizza Masterton, he set about hunting for a house on sale for about $250,000.

Advertisement

Trish Keogh, Jacob Cooke-Tait and Blake Kael outside their Masterton renovation project. Photo / Supplied

But a five-bedroom do-up surfaced for $400,000 instead and Keogh and Kael suggested Cooke-Tait partner with them 50-50. He put up $40,000 as a deposit and $10,000 for renovations that they matched.

The trio now hope to renovate and convert the home into a seven-bedder for about $15,000. It should pull in about $600 a week, split between the two groups.

It's an experience that has lit a fire under Cooke-Tait. He now hopes to own 10 properties by the time he is 21 and become a full-time property investor before he hits 30.

"The trick is to buy a house under market value and then add value through renovations with the gain in value being used as the deposit for the next one," he said.

Blake Kael and Jacob Cooke-Tait at work on the renovation. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, rent from the renovated home should help pay off the home loan.

Cooke-Tait's other trick is motivation and boundless energy. Growing up with "not a lot", he was determined to change his life and saved hard.

He also had the energy to start powerlifting trainings at 6am last year - training that led him him to squat about 180kg and win a national title for 14-18 year-olds weighing under 83kg.

He would then go to school, before working five hours each evening and 24 hours on the weekends - all for a minimum $15 an hour wage and diet of free pizza.

"I was happy to scrub floors or do whatever to save money - working hard has always been important to me," he said.

It meant Cooke-Tait wishes he left school at 7 years old - so he could have even more properties by now.

"But my mum isn't happy about me saying that, she thinks I am inspiring little kids to drop out of school," he said.

"My message is more to educate yourself."