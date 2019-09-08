Kids forget school - start earning instead.

That's the advice you suspect budding property magnate Jacob Cooke-Tait would give young kids if his mum wasn't ready to tell him off for it.

The 18-year-old has just jointly bought his first investment property in Masterton in the Wairarapa - a five-bedroom $400,000 home - after dropping out of high school at 16.

He saved much of his $50,000 share of the deposit by working 40 hours a week on the weekends and after school, while also training hard to win a national powerlifting title.

