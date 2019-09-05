The latest company reporting season belonged to the dividend payers, while growth and cyclical stocks suffered.

If share prices were the only guide, Meridian, Mercury and Contact Energy were among the top performers over the reporting month of August.

The trouble is, their share price performances were as much to do with events around them, as with their profit and loss accounts.

"Certainly, the dividend stocks were given a bit of love over the month, although I think that was coincidental with the reporting season rather than due to it," says Matt Goodson, managing director at Salt Funds.

