Fonterra has maintained its wide $6.25 to $7.25/kg of milksolids milk price forecast for 2019/20.

Chairman John Monaghan said the board had reviewed the 2019/2020 forecast, as it needs to do under DIRA regulations.

Fonterra had also maintained the advance rate schedule at $6.75 per kg.

"It is still early in the season with around 2 per cent of our forecast full season milk volume collected to date, so we are retaining a range of plus or minus 50c per kgMS.

"As the season progresses and we get greater certainty on production and sales, this range will narrow," he said in a statement.

Monaghan said the global dairy market remains largely in balance, "but is not without some risk".

"We are keeping a close eye on international trade tensions and geopolitical risks," he said.

The weakening Chinese currency meant less consumer purchasing power for USD-priced dairy products like Fonterra's. There was also continuing volatility in the price of dairy fat.

On the other side, there had been good demand for whole milk powder.

"Global milk supply growth is slowing and international WMP production expectations are falling," he said.

Fonterra will announce the final 2018/19 milk price at its annual results on September 12.

In a separate statement, Hokitika-based Westland Milk has forecast a $6.75/kgMS milk price for the current 2019-20 season.

The company – which since August 1 has been wholly owned by Hongkong Jingang Trade, a unit of the Chinese dairy giant Yili – said the prediction was based on the midpoint of Fonterra's range.

Fonterra chairman John Monaghan. Photo / NZ Herald.

Westland's 2019/20 prediction compares with a final confirmed payout in the 2018/19 season, under the former co-operative structure, of $5.86 per kg.

New Zealand resident director Shiqing Jian said Yili was putting more money in Westland's suppliers' pockets sooner.

"The advance payments per month for milk supplied from August 1, 2019 will be $5.74/kgMS, based on 85 per cent of the midpoint of the Fonterra range," Jian said.

"Under the previous ownership structure, advance payouts were typically 60 to 70 per cent of the predicted final payout," he said in a statement.

Westland chief executive Toni Brendish said the higher advance payout was an expression of confidence by Yili in the future of Westland Milk.

Yili said last month that Westland Milk would form part of its "dairy silk road".

Speaking at a function in Auckland last month to mark the finalisation of the $588 million deal, Yili Group chief executive Jianqiu Zhang said the acquisition was a significant breakthrough for its global expansion.

"In this regard, the acquisition can be seen as a vast dairy bridge crossing the Pacific Ocean, helping the world to share health,'' Zhang said.

Shareholder farmers in the former co-op have now received a cash payment of $3.41 per share, a 10-year guaranteed competitive milk payout, plus guarantees that all milk would be collected.