More signs are emerging of potential Beehive intervention in Fonterra with Cabinet Minister Shane Jones suggesting the embattled dairy company's legislation should require "robust governance".

Jones, who as a minister for Fonterra's second biggest shareholder, state-owned Landcorp, has called for a Treasury report on Fonterra's shock forecast of asset writedowns of up to $860 million, said he is keen to talk to Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor about the DIRA legislation after Fonterra's 2019 financial results next week.

Government changes to DIRA, the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act which enabled the creation of Fonterra from a 2001 industry mega-merger, are currently going

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.