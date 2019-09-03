If you are a house hunter looking to get the best rental return for your buck you'll need to go further afield than even before.

New figures showed parts of the Bay of Plenty, West Coast and Far North offering higher returns than the cities, with tiny Te Teko - about 20km from Whakatane - the best in the country.

Median house prices in the small town of about 500 people were among the country's cheapest at $120,000, while the estimated weekly rent was high at $473, the data by analysts OneRoof-Valocity showed.

This gave investors a 19 per cent

