Used coffee cups, defunct computer gear and medical waste are helping Freightways weather a recent slowdown in the local economy.

The company – better known for delivery than pick-up – is still expecting earnings growth in the current financial year.

Yes, it is lifting prices, but the firm is also using its delivery fleet and facilities expertise to also collect and process a growing range of products for disposal.

"We are pretty nimble. We can adapt really quickly. We think we can grow a really effective, hiqh-quality destruction and niche recycling business," chief executive Mark Troughear told BusinessDesk.

The

