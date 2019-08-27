Anthony Levandowski, one of Silicon Valley's foremost technologists on self-driving cars, was charged by federal prosecutors Tuesday with 33 counts of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets from Google.

The criminal indictment from the US Attorney's Office of the Northern District of California open a new chapter in a legal battle that has embroiled Google, its self-driving car spinoff Waymo and rival Uber in the high-stakes contest over autonomous vehicles. The case also highlights Silicon Valley's no-holds-barred culture, where gaining an edge in new technologies versus competitors can be paramount.

It is not uncommon for tech companies, which fiercely

