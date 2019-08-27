EDITORIAL:

One step forward, two steps back. That's the march for gender equality at the top of New Zealand's biggest listed companies.

The imbalance between men and women at the helm of our large public firms has long been an embarrassment.

It is astonishing that having three female chief executives in the ranks of NZX-50 firms ranks as the best representation of women in those top jobs our market has achieved in at least a decade.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And unless another woman is appointed in the coming months, that three will slip to two, with news on Monday that Chorus boss Kate

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.