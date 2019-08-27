On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
There are other glimmers of positive momentum though. A2's Jayne Hrdlicka and Spark's Jolie Hodson (the lone women heading NZX-50 companies once McKenzie departs) are at the helm of substantial firms — two of the exchange's largest.
ASB and BNZ, which are big employers and vital parts of the business scene, also both have female chief executives. But the NZX and its members can hardly argue the status quo is good enough.
One way through the impasse is trying to encourage more female entrepreneurs to list their businesses. Up and down New Zealand, Kiwi women are running fantastic firms but very few of these end up going public.
It's the job of the exchange to attract those businesswomen to raise capital through its market.
Not many of these firms will propel themselves into the top part of the NZX from the outset but will grow and get there with time.
The other group well-placed to help make a change is shareholders. Although they rarely use it, investors have immense power to force companies to act. As well as electing directors they can also choose to pull money from firms dragging their feet on diversity.
KiwiSaver funds have the biggest role to play here. It took public pressure to force KiwiSaver providers out of cluster munitions, tobacco, and other undesirable products. Is a similar pressure required to make them support better representation of women on boards and in executive teams?