Remember when President Xi Jinping of China was the "enemy"? That was so Friday. As of Monday, according to President Donald Trump, Xi was "a great leader" and a "brilliant man."

What about that edict by Trump, who "hereby ordered" American companies to leave China? Three days later, he was positive he would get a trade deal and, if so, then firms should "stay there and do a great job."

Trump spent the weekend in France insisting that he was not having a debate with his fellow world leaders, but at times it seemed like he was having a debate

