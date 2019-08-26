The major banks have been encroaching on what used to be Heartland Group's core business of relationship banking with businesses.

Chief operating officer Chris Flood says that's because the general growth of the banking system has been flat, driving the major banks to vie for business further down the food chain than they normally seek.

The impact on Heartland's business lending has been dramatic.

Heartland's "business relationship" lending fell by $107 million in the year ended June.
But the company - which aims to be a big player in niches where it has little competition rather than trying to compete head-on

