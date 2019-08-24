COMMENT:

IPhones haven't been selling particularly well, Apple reported this summer, but its watches are becoming wildly popular. And no wonder.

The Apple Watch is elegant, versatile and frequently gains new powers. It can track the distance you run, measure the noise you hear on the street, record your heartbeat, play your favorite tune and place a phone call. (Yes, it can even tell time.)

New models of the watch, and of the iPhone, are expected in September. How they fare in the marketplace will help to determine whether Apple continues to be one of the most valuable companies in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.