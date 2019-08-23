COMMENT:

Sir John Key should sharpen up fast and start presiding over New Zealand's biggest bank with the humility, precision and gravitas the job demands.

As chairman of ANZ, Key could have been expected to ensure the bank squarely faced up to the Financial Markets Authority's determination that the bank's sale of a house to Deborah Walsh, the wife of former CEO David Hisco, should have been disclosed to shareholders in the company's 2017 financial statements.

The fact that he didn't means it is now time for the Reserve Bank to mount a full inquiry into ANZ's governance and culture

