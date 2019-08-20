Self regulate or else.

That's the message analysts have taken from the Commerce Commission's report into petrol pricing, which pointed the finger at the big three fuel companies - BP, Mobil and Z Energy - for high wholesale fuel prices that ultimately feed through the price Kiwis pay at the pump.

Fuel bought at service stations and truck stops accounts for about 98 per cent of the petrol and 73 per cent of the diesel consumed in New Zealand, at an annual cost of more than $10 billion.

"For many families and businesses fuel is a significant weekly expense and

