COMMENT:

Back in the day, I expended enormous amounts of energy kicking Fonterra when they were "up". Now that they're "down", there's really no need. The attack dogs have arrived, and all I can do is watch the ripping and tearing of flesh from a distance.

Every man (and his dog) is having a slavering lash at the dying of the Fonterra dream. It's almost as if they didn't see it coming, ain't it?

The anger, recriminations, and blame are pouring out in screeds of anguished torment from pundits who, in many cases, have spent years not seeing the patently

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.