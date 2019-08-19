President Donald Trump, confronting perhaps the most ominous economic signs of his time in office, has unleashed what is by now a familiar response: lashing out at what he believes is a conspiracy of forces arrayed against him.

He has insisted that his hand-picked Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome H. Powell, is intentionally acting against him. He has said other countries, including allies, are working to hurt US economic interests. And he has accused the news media of trying to create a recession.

"The Fake News Media is doing everything they can to crash the economy because they think that will

