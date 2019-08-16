When a debt crisis slammed the eurozone nearly a decade ago, Germany's powerhouse economy helped lift troubled neighbours like Greece, Portugal and Spain above the turmoil. The question that Europe faces now is whether those countries are strong enough to return the favour.

Germany is on the brink of recession after its economy declined in the year's second quarter. Spain, by comparison, is experiencing brisk growth, and even the Portuguese and Greek economies are expanding. Buoyed by tourism, booming construction and steady job growth, the southern European countries are helping to offset Germany's weak performance.

But will it be enough?

