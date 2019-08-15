COMMENT:

For most of our lives, we have been conditioned to share a piece of personal information without a moment's hesitation: our phone number.

We punch in our digits at the grocery store to get a member discount or at the pharmacy to pick up medication. When we sign up to use apps and websites, they often ask for our phone number to verify our identity.

This column will encourage a new exercise. Before you hand over your number, ask yourself: Is it worth the risk?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This question is crucial now that our primary phone numbers have shifted from landlines

How your phone number exposes you

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When it's wise to share your number (and when it's not)