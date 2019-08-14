Let's face it, work can be stressful. Whether the stress comes from your boss, your co-workers, or your workload, the pressure can get to be too much. After one particularly frustrating meeting, you blow up at a colleague and lose your temper.

You might just want to chalk it up to a bad day and move on, pretending that nothing happened. But others likely won't be so quick to forget. As Roy Baumeister wrote in his classic article "Bad Is Stronger Than Good," negative experiences are processed more thoroughly than good ones, and negative impressions are quicker to

Be honest with yourself

Apologise

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Figure out what triggered your blowup

Be consistent

Focus on relationships

Be patient