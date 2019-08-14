New Zealand's first 24/7 Kmart is set to open tomorrow at Sylvia Park mall in Auckland.

The discount department store retailer will open the doors to the Sylvia Park store at 7am.

To mark the occasion the retailer says it will stage a string of family activities throughout the day including face painting, prize giveaways, interactive workshops and a late-night market.

Kmart has hinted that the 5000 sq m Sylvia Park store is its "first" of potentially more 24/7 stores in this country.

"For us, it's about offering better support to New Zealand families who are busy balancing work, family and leisure commitments; and more convenience for shift workers and people working non-traditional business hours," Jason Picard, Kmart New Zealand country manager, said.

Sylvia Park centre manager Helen Ronald said it was pleased to work with retailers like Kmart that were "pushing the boundaries".

Ronald said the decision for Kmart to open a 24/7 store in Sylvia Park mall reinforced its position as "New Zealand's favourite shopping destination".

Kmart sales declined 3.8 per cent in its first-half year of trading but the retailer's Australian parent company Wesfarmers says it is well positioned for the future. Kmart has become a pivotal earner for Wesfarmers.

Kmart earnings decreased to A$383 million ($400m) in the half-year period, down from AU$398m posted a year earlier. Its revenue was flat - up just 0.8 per cent to A$4.6m.

Weaker sales of apparel and lower growth in non-seasonal products were attributed to the decline in sales over the six-month period, Wesfarmers managing director Rob Scott said in a statement released to ASX in February.

He said Kmart experienced strong double-digit growth in online sales, supported by the extension of its click & collect service and the introduction of its buy now pay later offering.

Wesfarmers operates 531 Kmart stores across New Zealand and Australia.