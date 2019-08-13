Homeowners looking for a better mortgage may have a lucrative option available if they are willing to brave break fees — and move to Denmark.

Jyske Bank, the third-largest in Denmark, has started to offer 10-year mortgages at a -0.5% rate, so that borrowers pay back less than they loaned.

Borrowers will still make monthly repayments but the outstanding amount will be reduced each month by more than is paid back.

Jyske Bank's housing economist Mikkel Hoegh said: "We don't give you money directly in your hand, but every month your debt is reduced by more than the amount you pay."

The arrangement is so unusual the bank has released an FAQ that includes questions such as "How is that possible?" and statements like "Yes, you read that right".

Hoegh told Danish TV that "a few months ago, we would have said that this would not be possible, but we have been surprised time and time again, and this opens up a new opportunity for homeowners".

The unusual mortgage has been made possible by plunging rates in Denmark, which have also been seen in Sweden and Switzerland.

The downside of that is savers won't see interest accumulate on their savings, and may also suffer losses.

The Swiss bank UBS told its rich clients last week that it would charge 0.6 per cent a year on deposits of more than €500,000 ($865,00).

Someone taking out a negative interest mortgage with Jyske will still end up paying back a little more than they borrow, when fees and other charges are added.

In New Zealand the official cash rate has been cut to 1 per cent, leading the Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr to say he is "completely open" to the possibility of negative rates or unconventional tools like quantitative easing.

New Zealand Super Fund chief economist Mike Frith told the Herald that the Reserve Bank is "running out of fire power".

"Once upon a time monetary policy makers and the central banks would use interest rates to try and stimulate economies. When that didn't work, they moved into those different methods."