Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called for the breakup of big tech companies like Facebook. Regulators have opened investigations into Facebook's power in social networking. Even one of Facebook's own founders has laid out a case for why the company needs to be split up.

Now the world's biggest social network has started to modify its behaviour — in both preemptive and defensive ways — to deal with those threats.

Late last year, Facebook halted acquisition talks with Houseparty, a video-focused social network in Silicon Valley, for fear of inciting antitrust concerns, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.