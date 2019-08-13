COMMENT:

Reports that chairman Lester Levy and his team at Auckland Transport have appointed themselves Auckland's Big Brother, with plans for a unified spy network of 8,000 cameras, open to the police and bureaucrats, both local and national, had me reaching for my paranoia pills.

Until now, the city's CCTV networks have been, what they call in the trade, "passive." In other words it requires someone sitting at a monitor to watch the live event, or to wind through hours of recorded footage. But AT's new Big Brother plan is scarily 21st century.

The existing under-funded and under-staffed, Dad's Army

