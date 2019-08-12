COMMENT

The case against forestry, most recently expressed by Federated Farmers vice president Andrew Hoggard, assists neither the fight against global warming, nor the interests of New Zealand landowning farmers.

Hoggard told the Environment Select Committee that trees only last 30 years and forestry is killing local communities.

The longevity of the individual tree is neither here nor there. Nearly all of our 1.7 million hectares of plantation forest are harvested at different times and then replanted with new seedlings. The forests themselves effectively go on forever, continuing to lock up massive amounts of carbon from the atmosphere.

