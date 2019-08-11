Wellington-based property investor Sir Bob Jones is New Zealand's newest billionaire - one of nine in this country, according to the latest NBR Rich List.

Estimates show that Jones has doubled his fortune during the past six years and his private property company now owns 26 buildings in Auckland and Wellington.

The 2019 NBR Rich List has estimated Jones' net worth at around $1 billion, up from $860m last year.

But Jones trails businessman Graeme Hart, the first Kiwi to hit the $10b mark.

New Zealand now has nine billionaires and five billionaire families, the list says.

A collective record of almost $90b in homegrown wealth is chronicled in the new publication, up from $81b last year.

Twenty newcomers have been added this year, highlighting the success of 255 of our top businesspeople.

Included in those is Westgate chairman and founder Mark Gunton, estimated to have $210m. Other newcomers are the Murphy family with its retirement village interests, Wellington property investors Ian Cassels and partner Caitlin Taylor, David McAlpine of Kea Property Group and the Paterson family, heirs to the late Howard Paterson, with property interests.

Among the biggest movers on this year's list this are the Mowbray siblings, who have expanded their Zuru toy company to include a wide range of consumer goods, and a technology division. The NBR said the foursome were now believed to be worth around $3b.

The Pye family, headed by "spud king" Alan Pye, has also had an extraordinary year.

The family has extensive holdings in powerful and lucrative agribusiness ventures on both sides of the Tasman which are now believed to be worth around $1b.

Graeme Hart's fortune, estimated at $10b. Photo / NZPA/Michael Bradley

Property investor Sir Paul Adams, Mainfreight chairman Bruce Plested, and financier Murray Bolton increased their net worth by more than 30 per cent, as did the Goodman and Watson families. Wine company Delegats has seen Jim and Rosemari Delegat increase their net worth by around a quarter.

Xero founder Rod Drury and his former wife, who are now worth around $1.2b, largely thanks to a steady increase in Xero's share price.

The Gibbons family have also had a significant increase in their net worth, while philanthropist Sir David Levene has managed a 20 per cent return on his investments.

Only 2 per cent of last year's NBR Rich Listers have seen their fortunes fall over the past year.

Hardest hit were Arrow International owners Ron Anderson and Bob Foster. Their construction company fell victim to many of the problems plaguing the sector, and is now in liquidation.

Sir Michael Hill's jewellery chain also lost some of its shine over the past year, denting his value on paper by around $50m.

But only two people have fallen off the list completely this year. Eric Watson, who has been engaged in a high-stakes legal battle with fellow NBR Rich Lister Sir Owen Glenn for many years, has been dropped due to uncertainties over his personal wealth.

Mark Gunton at Westgate. Photo / Nick Reed

Hawke's Bay identity Sir Graeme Avery has also been removed, following the near-collapse last year of Sileni Estates, the winery he founded more than 20 years ago.

Only 20 of the 255 people listed this year are women — a higher proportion than in Australia's Rich Lists, but still a relatively low number.

Dame Wendy Pye, who built a global publishing empire, told NBR she believed many women still struggled to make it big, even in 2019: "It's tough being an entrepreneur, and it's even tougher being a woman entrepreneur."

In fact, as this year's NBR Rich List shows all too clearly, many of the new breeds of Kiwi entrepreneurs, male or female, are yet to show up on the annual list.

But some are undoubtedly poised to do so. Thanks to an explosion of entrepreneurship over the past decade, companies like Rocket Lab and LanzaTech are now believed to be worth well over $1b each, and may soon provide sufficient evidence to prove it.

Many wealthy entrepreneurs are already reinvesting significant time and money in the tech sector, and are part of a new wave of philanthropists who are not afraid to tackle complex environmental and social issues in New Zealand.

According to John McLeod, who co-founded JBWere's philanthropic services team nearly 20 years ago, competition among Rich Listers has seen a surge in philanthropy from Australasia's wealthiest people over the past year. He believes this has been partly driven by media coverage of their activities.