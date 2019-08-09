COMMENT:

Global stock markets were roiled earlier this week, with investors digesting the latest trade threats, as Beijing and Washington dialled up the tension in the ongoing dispute.

The Chinese yuan went above 7 against the US dollar for the first time in many years, as the central bank let the currency go and failed to intervene. With central banks (including NZ) cutting rates left right and centre, the currency war is well and truly 'on' and precious metals may just emerge as one of the biggest bright spots.

Gold in particular has pushed to record highs in a number

