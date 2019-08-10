A perfectly positioned hill-top home in Matakana and a stunning renovation of a traditional Auckland villa have wowed judges at this year's Master Builders House of the Year competition.



The Matakana home by Peter Dyer Builders took out the top spot at the Auckland event with a build that seamlessly connected the outdoors to the interior and maximised views from its position on the crest of a hill.

Hone concrete walls in the Matakana build were described as a bold statement by judges. Photo / Supplied

Judges were impressed with the quality of the work including honed concrete block walls described as stylish and a "bold addition".



"Also adjoining the living areas is a separate private courtyard, featuring a number of ferns and green plants which are ideal for shade on a hot summer's day. With its numerous outdoor areas, this house is perfect for entertaining."

The Matakana build by Peter Dyer Builders was finished to a high quality. Photo / Supplied

A private roof-top retreat with spa pool leading from the master bedroom was the icing on a beautifully built home.



"All of these superb features make it clear that this complex, but stylish, home has been built with care and passion. The end result is a true credit to the skill of the entire building team," the judges said.

Judges were impressed at the design which fitted perfectly on the crest of the hill in Matakana. Photo / Supplied

Peter Dyer Builders also took out the Resene New Home over $2 million category, and the coveted Craftsmanship Award.

A sympathetic and stunning renovation of an old villa in Northcote Point, on Auckland's North Shore, won the Auckland Registered Master Builders 2019 Supreme Renovation of the Year award for Broswick Builders.

The stunning renovation of an old villa in Northcote Point by Broswick Builders impressed judges. Photo / Supplied

They also won the Renovation $500,000-$1m category.



Judges said the full update of a white weatherboard villa was so well executed it was almost impossible to tell where the old house ended and the new began.

The indoors and outdoors were seamlessly connected with a smooth transition to lawn. Photo / Supplied

"The builder has painstakingly sourced matching products like the timber windows, doors, flooring and mouldings. Large timber sliding doors on to flush timber decking have been beautifully installed.



"This is a beautiful renovation and is more than worthy of the supreme renovation award."



Judges said the team of builders at Broswick had effectively combined period features and fittings and designed the original rooms to flow into modern family living spaces.

Old style fixtures with modern convenience added to the character of the renovation. Photo / Supplied

The results of the regional competition were revealed at a gala dinner tonight at Sky City in Auckland.



Overall there were 48 Gold Award winners from the Auckland area, which will now be judged against Gold Award winners from around the country to find the National Top 100 Gold Award finalists.

The connection between the existing house and the new addition was almost impossible to detect. Photo / Supplied

National category winners and the Registered Master Builders Supreme Awards for House of the Year and Renovation of the Year will be announced at a gala dinner on November 23 at Cordis Hotel in Auckland.