As the trade war escalates, Beijing needs private companies to pull China's economy out of its rut. But for some, ready money can be hard to find.

China was on the cusp of the biggest building boom the world had ever seen when Zhang Zhiyang started his architecture firm. It was 2007, and the money rushed in for contracts to design residential complexes and an exhibition hall.

These days, with China's economy slowing and his own business dropping off, Zhang can't seem to get paid on time. He is now accepting the financial equivalent of IOUs from as many as

