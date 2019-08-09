Humble Kawerau, sitting close to thermal springs and the tourist delights of Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty, has emerged as New Zealand's best-performing property market.

House values in the small timber town of 6900 people have leapt 125 per cent in the past decade, delivering more than $100,000 into the pockets of homeowners.

New data by analysts CoreLogic showed the town's average house price jumped from $116,000 a decade ago to $261,000 last month.

Auckland was the next best-performing market. Prices more than doubled since the market bottomed out in March 2009 after the Global Financial Crisis.

Enticed by jobs and cheap houses

