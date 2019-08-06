Dairy prices reversed nearly all last month's gains at this morning's Global Dairy Trade auction, with prices falling across the board.

The GDT price index dropped by 2.6 per cent compared with a 2.7 per cent gain at the last auction in mid-July.

The auction, the first since China allowed its currency to drop to an 11 year low on Monday, yielded an average auction price of US$3253 a tonne against US$3412/tonne at the last auction.

Monday's move to lower the value of the renminbi could have an impact on New Zealand's commodity prices, BNZ economist Doug Steel said, although it was still too early to tell.

China is New Zealand's biggest export destination for dairy, logs and meat.

The price of whole milk powder, which has the greatest bearing on Fonterra's farmgate milk price, fell by 1.7 per cent US$3039 a tonne, following a 3.6 per cent gain at the last auction.

Skim milk powder, another key product used for calculating the milk price, fell by $1.6 per cent to US$2482 a tonne.

Among the other reference products, butter prices fell by 5.5 per cent to US$4168, butter milk powder dropped by 5.6 per cent to U$2405, and anhydrous milk fat shed 5.1 per cent to US$5246/tonne.