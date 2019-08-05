Economists believe the strong jobs market has peaked and expect to see unemployment on the rise in new data due at 10.45am today.

By historical standards the numbers will still look good - unemployment is tipped to rise from 4.2 per cent to 4.3 or 4.4 per cent in the second quarter.

By comparison New Zealand saw unemployment rates hit 10 per cent in the 1990s and 6.7 per cent as recently as 2012.

The labour market has tightened steadily since then, falling to a low of just 4 per cent in September last year.

But economists now say it

