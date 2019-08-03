Spark has announced an immediate product recall of a power back-up that has been issued to approximately 14,000 wireless landline phone customers during the past four months.

The recall followed a recent customer report that their power back-up had overheated to the point of smoke emitting from the device.

Tessa Tierney, product director, said they were not aware of any fire incidents or actual harm being caused to any customers.

"The safety of our customers is paramount, and we are therefore actioning an immediate product recall.

"Spark is therefore asking all customers who have received and installed a wireless landline kit between 22 March 2019 – 2 August 2019 to immediately disconnect the black-coloured power back-up from their white-coloured wireless landline connection box and reconnect the connection box directly to the power socket.

"Our technical experts advise us that once the power back-up is disconnected from the mains there is a low risk of overheating or fire. Therefore, we urge customers to disconnect the power back-up immediately and reconnect their wireless landline connection box to the power socket."

Spark will be contacting individual customers soon to advise them on the next steps, including offering them an alternative means of communication should this be required in the event of a power outage.

Customers can either bring the power back-up to their nearest Spark store or contact Spark directly on 0800 159 159 to arrange for collection. In the meantime, customers should store the device in a cool, dry, ventilated place like on a table or garage floor, away from direct sunlight or water.