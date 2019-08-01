Autonomous weapons, capable of acting without human oversight, are closer than we think, Dr. Walsh believes, and must be banned.

Toby Walsh, a professor at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, is one of Australia's leading experts on artificial intelligence. He and other experts have released a report outlining the promises, and ethical pitfalls, of the country's embrace of AI.

Recently, Walsh, 55, has been working with the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, a coalition of scientists and human rights leaders seeking to halt the development of autonomous robotic weapons.

We spoke briefly at the annual meeting of

