Millions of dollars in frozen Kiwi assets belonging to a motor racing team owner, revealed to be a wanted Malaysian businessman, are unveiled by the Weekend Herald.

Nearly two dozen high-end exotic vehicles, including a Hummer and Batmobile-like race car, comprise the frozen New Zealand wealth of a fraud accused Malaysian businessman and his companies.

It also includes a vintage 1960s Mustang, several race cars, motorcycles, and a five-bedroom North Island lifestyle block.

The list of assets belonging to Michael Chua Khian Keng and his motorsport companies can now be published after the Weekend Herald was granted access to his High Court file this week.

The 44-year-old, better known as Michael Chua, "fled" Malaysia for New Zealand in September 2015 after being accused by his former employer,

