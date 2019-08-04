Defending New Zealand food exports from counterfeiting and food fraud is like defending air space from aerial attack, says a visiting Silicon Valley social media specialist.

"What's the method of defending? Your answer must be radar. So what would radar on social media look like?" asks sociologist Dr Marc Smith of the US Social Media Research Foundation and chief executive of NodeXL.

That radar might look like the mapping tool NodeXL, suggests the leader of the US Connected Action group.

READ MORE:
The growing problem of food fraud: when our food isn't what it claims to be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: