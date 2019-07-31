For whatever reason, Thursday, May 22, 1975 found me cycling down Kepa Road in Auckland's eastern suburbs on a school day. Whether wagging or on some other mission now lost in the mists of time is unclear.

Lumbering around the corner where the EastRidge mall is now – back then, there were horses in a field – was the most chilling sight: a convoy of army trucks, filled with soldiers moving in to help end the occupation of Bastion Point.

The state using armed force against its own citizens is one definition of the state breaking down. It is, or

