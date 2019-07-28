Boris Johnson is to launch the biggest advertising campaign since the Second World War to get Britain ready for a no-deal Brexit, with an unprecedented marketing blitz on billboards, radio and television.

On Sunday the Prime Minister ordered his ministers to go into overdrive to prepare for a no-deal exit, with daily briefings on progress in the Cabinet Office's Cobra briefing room – a place normally reserved for co-ordinating responses to national emergencies.

Part of the preparations involve up to £100 million ($186 million) spent on advertising alone in the next three months, government sources said.

It came as it emerged

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: