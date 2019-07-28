On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A recent Forsyth Barr research report estimates Sky spends at least $106m a year on sports rights - around $65m on rugby, $30m on league and some $10m on netball.
Spark is said to have paid $13 million for Rugby World Cup rights (the telco won't confirm or deny), with $1m defrayed via its partnership with TVNZ.
Sky TV slashed its total dividend payments for the 2018 financial year to 15c per share from 27.5c per share in 2017.
At the time, then chief executive John Fellet said the company needed a strong balance sheet to successfully renew key content deals coming up, and preferred to repay debt instead of return cash to shareholders to meet its competitive challenges.
The market is forecasting 15c per share this year, or 12 per cent on the current share price.
But for the 2020 year the forecast range is 0– 0.15c per share.
Sky TV's half year profit dropped 19.7 per cent to $53m for the six months to December 31 with revenue down 8.4 per cent to $403m over the same period.
The company did see a slowing in the decline of overall subscriber numbers. At the end of February when the interim result was announced it had 750,321 subscribers, down 28,455 from 779,776 a year earlier. But the drop in customer numbers was more moderate than the 40,000 who were reported to have left during the previous result.
Sky TV will launch its new sport channels - all in HD - next month, with pop-ups on top of that (today Sky carries four Sky Sport channels, two ESPN channels and various pop-ups. The Rugby Channel was recently axed in the build-up to the revamp).
Fanpass - which is being re-branded Sky Sport Now - will carry all 12.
The company is yet to provide details on what would fill the extra channels.
Sky shares closed Friday at $1.22 and have fallen 56 per cent over the past 12 months.