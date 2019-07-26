President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration would deny a request by the electronics giant Apple to avoid stiff tariffs his administration had placed on Chinese imports, the latest attempt by the president to force a multinational company to move its manufacturing to the United States.

Trump said on Twitter that Apple "will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China" and that the company should "Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!"

The comments underscore how Trump, who has imposed tariffs on US$250 billion ($376.7b) worth of Chinese goods, is

