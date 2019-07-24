Justin Sun denied reports that he had postponed a charity lunch with the investing guru after attracting regulatory scrutiny. In China, where executives sometimes vanish, such reports are not unusual.

Everybody knew where Justin Sun, a brash Chinese millionaire and cryptocurrency celebrity, was going to be this week. He had paid a record US$4.6 million ($6.8 million) to have a charity lunch with Warren Buffett, the investing guru, in San Francisco, and he was counting down the days on social media.

Then Sun, citing ill health, postponed the lunch three days before it was to happen, sending the Chinese media

