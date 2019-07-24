The rise and rise of Britain's new prime minister Boris Johnson has added more uncertainty to the mix for New Zealand's trade with Britain, making swift negotiation of a free trade agreement between the two countries all the more important, special agricultural trade envoy Mike Petersen said.

Johnson, the former mayor of London, was elevated to the top job this week after winning 66 per cent of the Conservative Party members' votes to defeat Jeremy Hunt.

But with a wafer-thin majority in the House of Commons, Johnson still faces a challenge to see Brexit - Britain's exit from the European

Related articles: