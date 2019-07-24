New Zealand has treated Sleepyhead very well over the years - it's time to give a bit back, says director Craig Turner.

The company's vision for a new $1 billion business and housing community at Ohinewai, north Waikato, may be a way the 84-year-old, family-owned business can say thanks.

Sleepyhead's parent company, Comfort Group, plans to build a 100,000sqm new factory complex in the north Waikato district, having outgrown its three manufacturing and warehouse sites in Auckland, along with affordable homes to give its staff the opportunity of homeownership.

That opportunity will be extended to others too in the plan

