COMMENT:

Loss-making tech businesses listed on NZX are eyeing planned changes to the tax incentives for research and development to see whether they might be eligible.

The stock exchange includes quite a few such businesses ranging from perennial loss-maker Wellington Drive Technologies, which had $115.2 million in accumulated losses on its balance sheet at Dec. 31, to accounting software company Xero, whose balance sheet showed $343.9 million of accumulated losses at March 31.

Other loss-makers include Pacific Edge, Eroad, Finzsoft, Geo, ikeGPS and Plexure.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The government wants to see spending on R&D jump to 2 per cent of GDP by

Related articles: