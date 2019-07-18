GAS Service Stations (GAS) has partnered with the AA Smartfuel programme to provide Kiwi motorists fuel savings.

From August 1, participating GAS sites will be offering a discount of at least 6 cents per litre every day when $40 or more is spent on fuel (maximum 50 litres).

Tim Ellis, GAS managing director, said they were excited to welcome AA Members and AA Smartfuel cardholders in too.

"I have never seen our network so enthused and committed to a single initiative during my time with the company."

GAS joins existing AA Smartfuel fuel partner BP in the programme.

Last year New Zealanders earned a record of $132 million in fuel discounts.

The full list of participating GAS sites will be announced online at the end of the month.